Bandari set to miss six against Tusker in FKF Premier League contest

Bandari FC are set to miss the services of six players when they tackle Tusker FC on Sunday at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

The Dockers will be hosting the Brewers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier league outing aiming at avenging the 1-0 loss suffered in the first round at the Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Clyde Senaji scored the lone goal in that particular encounter to hand the reigning champions maximum points.

Who is missing for Bandari?

Dennis Magige was injured in the loss to the 12-time league champions. He is now admitted to the injury list alongside Whyvonne Isuza, Umaru Kasum, Faraj Omindo, Keegan Ndemi, and Johanna Mwita.



"For any coach, it is important to have all your first team players available in crucial matches," Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo told GOAL on Saturday.

"We were hoping to have a player recovering well, however, Magige has added the number. However, we will battle with the available players to get the three points at home.

"It was disappointing to lose the last meeting considering the way we played but things do happen. It is upon us to try and be clinical in front of the goal. If we do that I am optimistic we will stand a better chance of securing a win at home.

"Tusker are a good team but we will give our best; fight and ensure we win and surge upwards on the table.

Where are Bandari and Tusker placed on the table?

Currently, the Dockers are placed seventh on the table having collected 25 points from the 16 games played. The former FKF Shield Cup champions have managed to get six wins, seven draws and three losses. They have scored 17 goals and conceded 11.

The reigning champions are two positions lower with two points less from 15 games. The Robert Matano-led side have secured seven wins, two draws and six losses. They have further scored 15 goals and conceded 12.

Kakamega Homeboyz lead the standings with 33 points after 16 games. They have secured nine wins, six draws and a single loss.