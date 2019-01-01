Bandari set to miss five key players for FKF Shield Cup match against Kayo FC
Bandari will miss at least five players for the FKF Shield Cup match against Kayo FC.
Coach Bernard Mwalala will be without striker Wilberforce Lugogo, Fred Nkata, Mustapha Oduor, Swaleh Chacha and Wycliffe Ochomo.
Lugogo is nursing a groin injury while Ugandan Nkata and Oduor are nursing ankle sprains with Chacha down with Malaria infection. Striker Ochomo is still treating a broken elbow.
The FKF Shield round of 64 will kick off this weekend.
Full fixtures: Fortune Sacco vs Wazito, Uprising vs Western Stima, Kenpoly vs Gor Mahia, Kayo FC vs Bandari, Congo Boys vs Kenya Police, Emmausians vs Mwatate United, SS Asad vs Ulinzi Stars, Bungoma Super Stars vs Sofapaka, Transfoc vs AFC Leopards, Muranga Seal vs Kisumu All-Stars, Elim FC vs Kariobangi Sharks, Trans Mara Sugar vs Bidco United, Dero FC vs FC Talanta, Vihiga Sportiff vs Ushuru and Sindo United vs KCB.