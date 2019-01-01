Bandari set to miss five key players for FKF Shield Cup match against Kayo FC

The Dockers were knocked out of the competitions by Tusker in the round of 32 last season

will miss at least five players for the FKF match against Kayo FC.

Coach Bernard Mwalala will be without striker Wilberforce Lugogo, Fred Nkata, Mustapha Oduor, Swaleh Chacha and Wycliffe Ochomo.

Lugogo is nursing a groin injury while Ugandan Nkata and Oduor are nursing ankle sprains with Chacha down with Malaria infection. Striker Ochomo is still treating a broken elbow.

The FKF Shield round of 64 will kick off this weekend.

Full fixtures: Fortune Sacco vs Wazito, Uprising vs , Kenpoly vs , Kayo FC vs Bandari, Congo Boys vs Police, Emmausians vs Mwatate United, SS Asad vs , Bungoma Super Stars vs , Transfoc vs AFC , Muranga Seal vs Kisumu All-Stars, Elim FC vs , Trans Mara Sugar vs Bidco United, Dero FC vs FC Talanta, Vihiga Sportiff vs Ushuru and Sindo United vs .