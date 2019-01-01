Bandari refute reports linking Farouk Shikalo with Tanzania side Yanga SC

The Dockers have stated that Shikalo has not signed for any club and that their interest is to keep key players

have refuted claims that Farouk Shikalo has signed for Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.

Yanga had posted an announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday claiming that the Kenyan goalkeeper had penned a two-year deal with them but the Dockers have come out to clear the air over Shikalo's future.

"Farouk has a contract with the club, of which he is serving happily. As an ambitious club, Bandari FC will seek to and has a keen interest to maintain all its key and pivotal players with no intention of letting them leave anytime soon," head coach Bernard Mwalala said in a statement seen by Goal.

"Farouk is focused on the Afcon and such news (a transfer to Yanga) are fake and have no factual basis. Therefore, our club rules out any involvement of our player Farouk Shikalo with another club," said Mr Edward Oduor, the club's Chief Executive Officer.

Apart from the reports linking the former Talanta FC and Muhoroni Youth goalkeeper to Yanga, some rumours have also suggested that AFC are keeping a close eye on Shikhalo. Ingwe are said to be keen to have him as a replacement for Jairus Adira and Eric Ndayishimiye who are expected to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.