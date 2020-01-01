Bandari reappoint Odhiambo as coach, Muhiddin redeployed as technical director

The changes have been made by the club who had been struggling since the earlier phase of the league which also saw Bernard Mwalala's exit

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have reappointed Ken Odhiambo as head coach.

Odhiambo returns and takes the reins from veteran tactician Twahir Muhiddin who has been in charge of the coastal team since January. Muhiddin was appointed as an interim coach following Bernard Mwalala's exit early in the year.

Mwalala left the club after leading them to second place twice but a 2-1 loss to at Mbaraki Stadium was his last game in charge of the club.

Muhiddin, the former Harambee Stars head coach, returns to his previous position as Banadri's technical director.

“I feel very happy to return home,” Odhiambo said as he was quoted by the club's official Facebook page.

“I call Bandari home because I spent four years at the club and I understand the culture and the inner sanctum of Bandari Football Club.”

Odhiambo has immediately explained his target for the Dockers upon his return.

“I have been following the club's outings and how the players have been performing,” the former defender added.

“My main and immediate target is to restore the player's confidence so that we can start winning matches again. This will help us greatly even for the preparations for the next season.”

Odhiambo had left the club in 2018 and headed to South Sudan for further studies. When he was leaving, he proposed to the club hierarchy to appoint the former coach Mwalala as his successor.

Odhiambo has been an assistant coach at the current National Super League (NSL) giants and at the national team Harambee Stars before he joined Bandari almost five years ago.

He joined the Dockers in 2015 first as Muhiddin's assistant before he took the club as head coach when his boss was sacked due to poor results.

Before the league was suspended due to the current coronavirus scare, Bandari were ninth with 32 points. They had played 23 matches with a record of nine wins, five draws and nine losses.