Bandari ready to claim points back from Gor Mahia - Muhiddin

The coach states the Dockers would fight for a win against K'Ogalo to avenge their first leg loss

interim head coach Twahir Muhiddin has claimed they are ready to take revenge on their initial Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2-0 loss to .

Francis Afriyie and Samuel Onyango scored for Gor Mahia in November at Mbaraki Stadium and Muhiddin affirmed they will strive to reclaim the points lost at home when they meet in Nakuru on Saturday.

“It will be a tough match but we will fight tooth and nail especially after losing at home in the first encounter of this season. We will fight to make sure we get back our points we lost at home,” Muhiddin told Goal.

“We have the best chance for revenge because I know they still think Bandari are the same team they played and defeated then. I know they are slightly the weaker side especially after some of the key players left.

“Those players were giving them a competitive and sharp striking edge but they have also acquired new players who would want to impress and show they are ready to play for a bigger club like Gor Mahia.”

The former Harambee Stars coach explained why the Dockers are ready to shock K'Ogalo at Afraha Stadium.

“We are ready for this game and if you had a chance to see how we have been training you can tell the players are properly motivated,” he stated.

“If we apply our experience, we can be assured of getting a point from them.”

The coach also did not openly state whether goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana and defender Bernard Odhiambo will start after their return from injury.

“I will seek advice from our goalkeeping coach in order to give us the way forward on who we will field. I saw all of the goalkeepers are okay but on who between Brian Otieno and [Bernard] Odhiambo, I will decide on who is going to start in the defence,” explained Muhiddin.

“I will also ask members of the technical bench and our captain [Felly Mulumba] what they think because I believe they have something to share as at the end of the day we need to work collectively.

Article continues below

“You know if the team loses I will have to shoulder the blame.

“I believe anyone who is going to start will be in a better position to perform especially after intensive training this week.”

The match will start at 15:00 EAT.