Bandari plays down Super Cup revenge talks in win against Kariobangi Sharks

Bandari displaced Mathare United at the summit after opening a three-point lead

Bandari assistant coach Mwakoba Nasoro says that the win against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday was not motivated by the defeat in the Super Cup.

Sharks beat Bandari in the finals of the regional tournament in Tanzania, but the Dockers avenged with a 1-0 victory to move top of the Kenyan Premier League log.

However, Nasoro who was in charge of the in the later stages after head coach Bernard Mwalala fell ill during the match doesn’t think that the victory was fueled by the loss in Tanzania in January.

"We played better than Sharks, they did not have any chances, but we had two, scored one and lost a penalty and that shows we played better than them. It was a tough game though, that I have to admit.

"It might seem like revenge after we lost to them in Dar es Salaam during the Super Cup, but it is not."

The coastal based side needed a header from Yemi Mwana to grab maximum points. The visitors could have scored even more had Ugandan William Wadri converted from the spot early in the first half.

The Dockers went top of the table after that win with twenty-five points.