Bandari intensify Cecafa Kagame Cup preparations down in South Africa

The Dockers will face S. N. Rangers in another friendly match after drawing with Cape Town City FC in the first friendly on Wednesday

After holding to a 2-2 draw, Kenyan Premier League side are expected to face S.N. in another match in preparation for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup.

William Wadri and Benjamin Mosha scored Bandari's goals while Cape Town City FC's scorers were David Chris and Mthembu Siphele at the Hartleyvale Stadium on Wednesday.

The Dockers are in for the pre-season programme and will leave for Rwanda before the Cecafa Kagame Cup tournament kicks-off on July 7. The training camp will also serve to help the players keep fit ahead of the 2019/20 season that is set to start at the end of August.

"The match was the right test for the boys. Temperatures here are13 degrees which are lower than Mombasa which is good for preparations in Rwanda, where we shall represent the country," Bernard Mwalala, Bandari's head coach told Goal.

Bandari are pooled in Group B alongside defending champions Azam FC of , 's giants and league reigning champions KCCA and Rwanda's side Mukura Victory Sports.

, other 's representatives in the Cecafa tourney but have chosen to stay in Nairobi for their pre-tournament training.