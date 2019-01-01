Bandari hurting after poor refereeing allegedly costs them against Sofapaka - Shikanda

The tactician is infuriated with poor decisions from the referee in their game against Batoto ba Mungu

FC are disappointed with the officiating in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against .

Goals from Peter Lwassa and Brian Nyakan were enough to hand the hosts maximum points, with the visitors getting their consolation courtesy of William Wadri. The infuriated Bandari assistant coach Ibrahim Shikanda believes his team could have done better with good officiating.

"It is unfair for us to take a week or more preparing for a game and the referee spoils it in 90 minutes," the tactician told Goal on Thursday.

"The game against Sofapaka was ours, we scored the second goal and were unfairly denied. The officiating was poor and it is something which should be looked into. The defeat hurts because of how it came. It is hurting."

The Dockers are now focused on the game against Sugar hoping to collect maximum points at home.

"We have a break owing to international assignments, before playing Chemeli at home. It is a game we want to win and bounce back from the disappointment we suffered from our initial outing," Shikanda concluded.

On Saturday, Bandari will play Simba SC at National Stadium in a friendly game.