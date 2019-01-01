Bandari hoping to meet a competitive Gor Mahia in the FKF Shield

The Dockers will host the Green Army in the round of 16 of the knockout competition at Mbaraki on Wednesday

Team Manager Wilson Oburu is expecting a very competitive match against on Wednesday.



Gor Mahia will be at Mbaraki Stadium to honour their FKF Shield tie against the Dockers and Oburu, a former long-serving goalkeeper with Bandari, is looking forward to a big game.

Gor Mahia was eliminated by Bandari in the 2017 quarter-finals at Thika Municipal Stadium before breaking their unblemished Kenyan Premier League ( ) run last season with a second leg defeat in Mombasa.

They also defeated the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) leaders early in the current domestic campaign as Gor Mahia started their chase for the title on a faulty footing.

“We are ready for the big game on Wednesday against Gor Mahia and I hope it is going to be a big game given that it is knockout one. Our players are also ready; I believe because they have shown that in training sessions that we have had," Oburu told Goal in an interview.

“We will treat Gor Mahia as an equal competitor because we cannot rely on history at this point. What history will say is just on paper now and the next game will be decided on the pitch.

"For now, that history does not help at all we are only waiting to see that our team perform against a big team like them,”



He further admitted that the club’s striking department received a huge injury boost with the return of Wycliffe Ochomo. Whether the former Muhoroni Youth striker will start, he says, is upon head coach Bernard Mwalala to decide.



“(Wycliffe) Ochomo returned from injury and has been training for the last three days. Whether he will start is now upon the coach to decide before the match,” Oburu added.

A 2-1 scoreline has been registered thrice when these teams have met, with Bandari enjoying such a win twice.

The last time Gor Mahia defeated Bandari was in January 2018, when an own goal from Felly Mulumba and a second-half strike by Meddie Kagere sealed the win for the Green Army.

That was the only time they managed a clean sheet against the Dockers in the last five fixtures.

A total of 15 goals have been scored in the said number of matches in the last three years.