Bandari hope to end winless run against Mount Kenya United

The Dockers play host to match between two sides desperate for a victory

Team Manager Wilson Oburu is adamant that they are going to see off visiting Mount United and eventually halt a run that has seen them go five matches without a win.

The former goalkeeper is placing his hopes on the preparations they have had in the last couple of days ahead of Wednesday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at the Mbaraki Stadium.

“The players have prepared well and have shown that they are ready to roar once again. We hope we will be able to get the points so as to better our league position. We are not underestimating our opponents but we will do everything possible to pick the points on offer," Oburu told Goal.

The Team Manager defended captain Felly Mulumba, who missed a penalty during last week's defeat to Kakamega 2-1.

"We cannot blame Mulumba because he was just unlucky and like the team, we have had good performances but the results have not been good so we actually cannot place the blame on any individual," Oburu added.

“Penalty taking is not easy because even the best players in the world have missed their spot-kicks. William Wadri is also our penalty converter but before the games, we decide who will handle the responsibility in that particular match.”

Bandari last won a league match in February against , where they emerged 1-0 winners at home. MKU, meanwhile, have lost their last four KPL matches.