Bandari hold Tusker, Posta Rangers pick first point against Kakamega Homeboyz

The teams registered draws in their second games of the campaign which is gathering speed after action was allowed to resume by the government

were held to a 0-0 draw by in the second match of the Football Federation Premier League on Sunday at Utalii Ground.

It is the first point of the season for Tusker after going down 2-1 against AFC in the opener. On the other hand, Bandari picked their fourth point after the opening 1-0 victory against Bandari in Mombasa.

After Bandari looked strong enough and denied Tusker a way into the box, midfielder Hashim Sempala attempted a long-range shot but his ferocious hit was stopped by Justin Ndikumana in Bandari’s goal in the 20th minute.

More teams

The game, which looked largely balanced, ended without a goal in the first half and even the few chances in the other half did not yield anything meaningful.

As the second half started, Emery Mvuyekure did well to deny David King’atua who was in a prime position to break the deadlock and give the Dockers an opener.

The game grew slightly into a physical one and the referee had to pull a yellow card for Sempala who dangerously challenged Dennis Chetambe in the 56th minute.

Coach Robert Matano made a change in the 61st minute as he substituted Chris Ochieng and introduced former AFC Leopards forward Brian Marita.

Harambee Stars forward Boniface Muchiri attempted a long shot but Ndikumana was again equal to the challenge as he stopped the fierce shot in the 67th minute.

The teams were given a two-minute water break to cool down after playing for more than an hour under a hot Nairobi sun. In the 75th minute, Matano made another change by introducing John Macharia in place of Kevin Okoth.

The three minutes added were not enough to help any team get a goal as the sides shared a point from the stalemate.

Article continues below

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega fought back to ensure the tie ended1-1 against Posta .

took an early lead when William Odero scored in the fourth minute but Allan Wanga opened his goal account for the new season with an equaliser in the 84th minute.

The point is the first one for the Mailmen after receiving a heavy 3-0 defeat to in the league’s opener. Nicholas Muyoti’s side registered a fourth point after opening the 2020-21 campaign with a 1-0 win against debutants on November 28.