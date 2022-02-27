Bandari hold Gor Mahia, struggling Vihiga Bullets frustrate AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia and Bandari registered a 1-1 Football Kenya Federation Premier League draw at Mbaraki Stadium on Sunday.

Bandari's Willaim Wadri scored in the second half to ensure the tie ended in a one-all draw after the visitors had taken the lead through Peter Lwasa.

Lwassa scored with three minutes to go in the first half but the Dockers came back from the break re-energised and got the equalizing goal in the 70th minute when Wadri managed to beat K'Ogalo's goalkeeper Gad Mathews who had denied them on a number of occasions with superb saves.

The point collected against the league giants should be a welcome result for Bandari's interim coach, Anthony Kimani, who was appointed to steer the club after Andre Casa Mbungo was shown the door for poor results.

Gor Mahia, who had Benson Omala's goal in stoppage time ruled out for offside, will remain sixth with 31 points from 18 games.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards and struggling Vihiga Bullets shared Premier League points after a 0-0 draw at Nyayo Stadium.

Maxwell Otieno would have broken the deadlock in favour of AFC Leopards in the fourth minute, but his shot from close range after receiving a good pass from Washington Munene went out.

Kingsley Olaniyi had a good chance in the 21st minute, but he ended up sending a feeble shot into the hands of Vihiga Bullets' goalkeeper, Elix Otieno.

Brian Wanyama, who has settled quite fast as a dependable star in the AFC Leopards midfield, could have scored seven minutes to the half-time break but Otieno managed to stop his effort and kept the visitors in the game once more.

The visiting goalkeeper was called into action again in the 44th minute when he stopped Olaniyi's header - who connected to Lewis Bandi's cross - in superb manner.

Olaniyi had another chance at the hour mark to break the deadlock, but the Nigerian unfortunately saw his shot parried over the bar by Otieno. Vihiga Bullets' first chance in the second half came in the 65th minute, but Vincent Ogola could not beat AFC Leopards' goalkeeper Vincent Opiyo from close range.

Nicholas Masamba and Philip Muchuma were unable to find the back of the net in favour of the Premier League debutants as Opiyo stood firm in goal to stop their efforts as the second half was about to end.