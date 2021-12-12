Bandari hold Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards surrender lead against bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets

Bandari managed to hold Gor Mahia to a 0-0 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

This is the third time K'Ogalo have dropped points after draws against Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Police previously.

Gor Mahia came close to breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute when Fred Nkata made an adventurous move into the box before he spotted Dennis Ng'ang'a in a good position. Unfortunately for them, the defender's shot went wide from close range.

In the eighth minute, William Wadri, Mohamed Siraj, and Umaru Kasumba engineered a good combination, but the latter's header flew wide and thus Bandari's first clear chance was wasted.

Yusuf Mainge made a vital block to save Gor Mahia from going behind when Kasumba received a pinpoint cross from Wadri in the 25th minute. Mainge was able to spot Kasumba in a dangerous position and moved quickly to block a shot that had been unleashed by the Ugandan.

Mainge was yellow-carded in the 54th minute when he used his hand to stop the ball after Siraj had made his way past him. At this moment, the visitors ventured away from their half but failed to make their numerous forward moves count as chances were left unconverted.

Chris Ochieng would blame himself for not scoring in the 69th minute when he found himself unmarked and one-on-one with Gor Mahia's goalkeeper Gad Mathews, as he ended up sending a timid shot into the hands of the opponent.

Coach Casa Mbungo had to make a change in the 82nd minute when Ochieng got injured and his place was taken by Bonface Mwangemi. Atariza Meja came on for Wadri in Bandari's last change as they managed to pick up a point against the local giants.

Meanwhile, at Bukhungu Stadium, AFC Leopards dropped more points after surrendering the lead to draw 1-1 against Vihiga Bullets.

Article continues below

Ingwe - who were headed for a second consecutive win after the mid-week victory against Posta Rangers - broke the deadlock in the 50th minute courtesy of Eugene Mukangula's magnificent hit but the league debutants won a penalty in the 85th minute.

Michael Isabwa converted to hand Bullets their second point and draw of the season.