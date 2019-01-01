Bandari have identified players to sign in January - Mwalala

Poor results in the ongoing season is a big concern for the coach and he says new players must be brought in to help them turn things around

head coach Bernard Mwalala has hinted at massive activity during the short January transfer window.

Bandari have had a poor start to the season and remain without a win since dropping from the Caf Confederation Cup in the play-off stage at the hands of Horoya AC of Guinea.

In fact, they have registered just one win which came against Zoo FC and on another occasion when they picked up maximum points from a walkover they were handed when Sugar failed to show up at Mbaraki Stadium on October 19.

“Apart from the goalkeeping department, I think all the other ones need to be reinforced. We must get new players in to strengthen our defence, the midfield and the striking departments for sure," Mwalala told reporters.

“I think across the world and not Bandari alone, teams always look forward to the transfer window in order to reinforce their squad and seal areas of weakness.

“Reinforcement is what we are seriously thinking about now and we already have identified players we believe can fill those positions which need fresh blood. We are already in talks with them so that when the short transfer window swings open, we bring them in.”

The former head coach added the Dockers need to re-evaluate themselves and figure out what might not be working for them as they lie 12th on the log with just nine points from nine matches.

“It is now upon Bandari to go back to the drawing board and try to see what has been going wrong for us. This is a collective responsibility and I cannot pin the blame on an individual,” he added.

“But it is clear there is something we are not getting right.

"I am also hopeful things are going to turn around in our favour and I am telling our fans not to be despaired now.”

Bandari will face at Ruaraka Grounds on December 1 in what is seen as another big test.