Bandari forward Wycliffe Ochomo sets sight on winning the KPL Golden Boot

Bandari have a chance to go top of the log should they squeeze a win away in Nairobi and Mathare United stumbles again

Wycliffe Ochomo believes that he can scoop the 2019 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the season.

The Bandari striker has come off the bench to find the back of the net five times, leaving him just two goals shy of the top scorer.

Despite starting mostly from the bench, the former Kakamega Homeboyz lanky striker is upbeat that he can achieve the feat with the guidance of his boss Bernard Mwalala.

Article continues below

Talking ahead of the weekend clash against Kariobangi Sharks, Ochomo feels that he is in the right shape and right place to hit the target. “I feel that I’m in the right shape and right place with the right people to achieve the feat.”

Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars is top of the scorers' chart with seven goals while Ochomo is tied with Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United in second place. Erisa Ssekisambu of Gor Mahia has netted four times.

Bandari, who are jointly top on points with leaders Mathare United, will face off with Sharks at the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.