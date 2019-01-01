Bandari forward Alex Orotomal in Egypt for trials with unnamed club

If the Nigerian star joins an Egyptian side, then it means he would have played for four clubs in one year in the Cecafa Region

head coach Bernard Mwalala has revealed that striker Alex Orotomal is in for a two-week trial with an unnamed club.

Orotomal joined Bandari in March in a short-term deal and if he impressed the club, then that deal would have been extended at the end of the season.

His short stint in the league might come to an end once again, should he sign for the Egyptian outfit after the trials.

“He is in for trials that will last two weeks and I am wishing him the best. I do not have all the details concerning the club he is training with because we are waiting for his agent to reveal the same to us. What I can only confirm is that he is in Egypt for trials,” Mwalala told Goal.

Orotomal joined AFC from Sunrise FC of Rwanda in the middle of the 2018 season but then left the club for St Georges of Ethiopia at the end of that season.

His departure is said to have fetched Ingwe Sh1.5 million. He had scored 10 goals for the Rwandan side but his impact at the Den was not that effective.

In his two seasons in the Kenyan Premier League, the Nigerian lanky forward managed to score just four goals. He scored one for Bandari and that came against his former side AFC Leopards on April 28.

For Ingwe, Orotomal scored his goals against Posta , Wazito and Thika United.