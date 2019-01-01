Bandari FC's Mwalala set to make changes against Western Stima

After being knocked out of Africa's second-tier competition, the Dockers turned their attention to the domestic competition

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has hinted he will make changes to the team which will play on Wednesday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

The Dockers have just been knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend after bowing out 5-2 on aggregate against Guinea side Horoya AC. The tactician admits some players are fatigued owing to the number of games they have played this season.

"The game against Western Stima is going to be tough and we need fresh legs," Mwalala told Goal on Tuesday.

"We will make a few changes on Wednesday; some players need rest because they have been involved more already. It is going to be a demanding game and we want to involve players who can help us win the game."

The tactician has also revealed the team requested the match to be pushed to Thursday but the KPL turned it down.

"It could have been better if our players were given an extra day off, but it is not possible. KPL refused to push the game to Thursday and we have no option but to play."

When reached for comment, the KPL admitted the request was made but they could not move the match because the venue is booked for another event on Thursday.