Bandari FC will fight for top five place – new coach Odhiambo

The new Dockers coach promises fans they will aim to attain a top-five finish at the end of this season

New FC coach Ken Odhiambo has vowed to steer the club to a top-five finish in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

The Dockers have been struggling since they played in the Caf Confederation Cup and has sunk to the 10th position on the 17-team league table.

Exactly 15 months after leaving his position at the club, Odhiambo has returned to steer the Dockers and will replace his former boss Twahir Muhidin, whom he served under as an assistant in the 2015-2016 season.

Muhiddin, who was appointed the club’s manager in a caretaker role after the sacking of Bernard Mwalala, will resume his duties as the Technical Director.

“We are not doing well in the league but it is my hope that we will squeeze our name in the top five brackets,” Odhiambo is quoted by Standard Sports.

“I do not intend to change anything philosophy wise but I will be looking to inject confidence in the boys. If they will believe in themselves, it will be easier to achieve our target and even win our second cup and return to continental football.”

Bandari are taking part in the FKF and reached the Round of 16 after eliminating Division One side KSG Ogopa and will next face .

Odhiambo is fresh from Sudan where he went on a scholarship to study for his level A’ license in football coaching. It is for the same reason he resigned in 2018.