Bandari FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to end their poor away run against the Dockers when they face off in Mombasa on Sunday

FC have gone for three matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) without a win, collecting a single point in the process.

The Dockers suffered a 1-0 defeat against in the KPL Super Cup earlier this season, and the latter are targeting maximum points to maintain their top position in the 18-team league table.

Game Bandari FC vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, November 24 Time 15:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Bandari FC squad Goalkeepers Mustapha Oduor, Michael Wanyika. Defenders Fred Nkata, Brian Otieno, Felly Mulumba, Sosthenes Idah, Duncan Otewa. Midfielders Collins Agade, Shaban Kenga, Danson Chetambe, Cliff Kasuti, Moses Mudavadi Forwards Patrick Mugendi, William Wadri, Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Yema Mwana.

The Dockers will most probably stick with Mustapha Oduor in goal as Michael Wanyika continues with rehabilitation.

Coach Bernard Mwalala is expected to select the majority of the players who drew 2-2 with AFC in another league match played on Wednesday.

Mwalala admitted his side must arrest the poor run of results if they are to stay among the title contenders this season.

“We are not playing the way we are supposed to and our latest performance against AFC Leopards was not what I had demanded from my players,” Mwalala told Goal on Sunday.

“We have to start winning matches, going for five matches without a win is not what a team like Bandari should focus on. We have the players who can win us matches and it is time they realised we need to win matches and start doing what is right.”

Probable XI for Bandari FC: Oduor, Otewa, Nkata, Idah, Mulumba, Agade, Chetambe, Kasuti, Mwana, Hassan, Wadri.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, David Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso. Forwards Francis Afriyie, Gnamien Yikpe, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango.

K'Ogalo are comfortably leading the table with 21 points and will be targeting maximum points on the road to increase their chances of retaining the title.

The defending champions are undoubtedly the best side in the division and a win against the unpredictable Bandari side will be a confidence booster.

Coach Steven Polack will definitely choose to go with experienced players who can help him get a win despite the financial hiccups currently facing the team.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Ochieng, Ondiek, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Muguna, Afriyie, Miheso, Yikpe.