Bandari FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Bandari FC have gone for three matches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) without a win, collecting a single point in the process.
The Dockers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Gor Mahia in the KPL Super Cup earlier this season, and the latter are targeting maximum points to maintain their top position in the 18-team league table.
|Game
|Bandari FC vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, November 24
|Time
|15:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bandari FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mustapha Oduor, Michael Wanyika.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Brian Otieno, Felly Mulumba, Sosthenes Idah, Duncan Otewa.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Shaban Kenga, Danson Chetambe, Cliff Kasuti, Moses Mudavadi
|Forwards
|Patrick Mugendi, William Wadri, Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Yema Mwana.
The Dockers will most probably stick with Mustapha Oduor in goal as Michael Wanyika continues with rehabilitation.
Coach Bernard Mwalala is expected to select the majority of the players who drew 2-2 with AFC Leopards in another league match played on Wednesday.
Mwalala admitted his side must arrest the poor run of results if they are to stay among the title contenders this season.
“We are not playing the way we are supposed to and our latest performance against AFC Leopards was not what I had demanded from my players,” Mwalala told Goal on Sunday.
“We have to start winning matches, going for five matches without a win is not what a team like Bandari should focus on. We have the players who can win us matches and it is time they realised we need to win matches and start doing what is right.”
Probable XI for Bandari FC: Oduor, Otewa, Nkata, Idah, Mulumba, Agade, Chetambe, Kasuti, Mwana, Hassan, Wadri.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, David Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso.
|Forwards
|Francis Afriyie, Gnamien Yikpe, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango.
K'Ogalo are comfortably leading the table with 21 points and will be targeting maximum points on the road to increase their chances of retaining the title.
The defending champions are undoubtedly the best side in the division and a win against the unpredictable Bandari side will be a confidence booster.
Coach Steven Polack will definitely choose to go with experienced players who can help him get a win despite the financial hiccups currently facing the team.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Ochieng, Ondiek, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Muguna, Afriyie, Miheso, Yikpe.
Match Preview
The last time Gor Mahia took maximum points from Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa was two years ago when they won 2-1. Since then, they have suffered two defeats by the same margin.
In between the league matches, Bandari FC also beat Gor Mahia 1-0 to clinch the season's curtain-raiser, the Super Cup trophy.
K'Ogalo have started the season quite well, winning seven out of the eight top tier games. As a result, they are top of the table with 21 points.
Despite a great campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup, Bandari have struggled domestically. The Dockers are currently placed 12th on the log after three wins, three draws, and three defeats. Interestingly, the Coastal-based side have not won any of the last three games.
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is expecting a tough game and believes good preparations will help his side to end the poor run in the league against their bogey side.
“It is going to be a tough game, you know every team gives 100 percent when playing Gor Mahia so we expect the same from Bandari,” Polack told Goal.
“We have not enjoyed a good run when playing against them in their back yard, I am told even last season they beat us. So they seem to be a bogey side for us but we are prepared to get a good result there.
“For me, it should be a very hard game because we are playing away from home, Bandari are also fighting to get a win but we should prepare well and get the points we need on Sunday.”
Gor Mahia beat Kakamega Homeboyz 3-0 in their last league match.