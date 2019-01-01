Bandari FC squad depth and balance elates team manager Wilson Oburu

The former goalkeeper says every department in the team is well covered by the availability of many players at the club’s disposal

FC team manager Wilson Oburu believes the team has enough depth to help compete in every competition this season.

Bandari managed a 2-0 win over US Ben Guerdane of in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup and Oburu is confident they have enough players to help them mount a good challenge in the continental competition and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Dockers are also expected to defend their FKF .

“For us, we are taking it game by game and I believe we have players to help us all through the season. Maybe if we get major injuries that now will be a challenge but we have enough personnel," Oburu told Goal.

Bandari lost Michael Luvutsi and Farouk Shikalo in the last transfer window and signed Danson Chetambe and Justin Chetambe, and Oburu also hopes to see all the players get playtime with the many matches across competitions expected.

“Each position is well covered as we have four good goalkeepers, defenders are many and the same is replicated across all departments and this time around I hope we will have so many games to make sure we field almost every player,” Oburu added.

Bandari will be up against Sugar in a KPL match on September 18 at Mbaraki Stadium before facing two days later at Awendo Green Stadium.

Article continues below

Their match against Posta on September 28 could be rescheduled as they will be playing against US Ben Guerdane in the return leg on September 27.