‘Bandari FC must bounce back to winning ways against Tusker FC – Mwalala

The Dockers coach reveals to Goal they are keen to end their recent poor run when they face the Brewers at Ruaraka

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has vowed to halt a run of six matches without a win when they face FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Dockers are yet to win a match in all competitions since they lost to Horoya AC of Guinea at home in the Caf Confederation Cup at the start of November.

Their poor run in the league started with a 3-1 defeat to Westen Stima, then lost 1-0 to .

In their last two league matches, the Coastal-based side missed the chance to put pressure on the leading teams after they managed a 2-2 draw against AFC and then lost 2-0 to Kenyan champions .

It is a performance which has left coach Mwalala scratching his head and he has promised a quick response when they travel to face the Brewers at Ruaraka Grounds.

“We know we have not been producing the result which we desire and it needs a quick response if we are to do well this season,” Mwalala told Goal on Saturday.

“We don’t want to look at the past, we want to start winning matches and it should start now against Tusker, I know they are not an easy team but we must push ourselves to win the match. We will try our best and get a good result because we are not in a good position.

“I have talked to my players and asked them not to allow the pressure to take over them, they must know how to contain the pressure because if we play under pressure then we can easily lose a match.”

Mwalala has also confirmed the team will miss four key players against Tusker. The four are captain Felly Mulumba, defender Fred Nkata, and strikers Yema Mwana and Hassan Abdalla.

“We will have to plan without the aforementioned players, most of them are out because of fatigue and injuries, and I think they deserve to have a rest,” Mwalala continued.

“My intention against Tusker is to introduce fresh legs, and see how we can perform. I know we have good players who can fill the voids and I am not worried, we are ready to bounce back.”

Bandari’s recent poor run has seen them drop to 12th position on the 18-team table with 12 points while Tusker are lying second on the log after collecting 21 points.