Bandari FC have already replaced Shikalo - Oburu

The retired goalkeeper believes the other custodians at the club are capable of doing a better job than the former stopper

FC team manager Wilson Oburu believes the club has already replaced goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo.

Shikalo, who joined Tanzanian mainland giants Yanga SC, was Bandari's first-choice goalkeeper for the two seasons he was with the club.

With his departure, the club signed Justin Ndikumana from but it is Michael Wanyika who has played the last three competitive matches for Bandari.

The former Kakamega custodian played in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup match against as well as in the two-legged Caf Confederation Cup matches against Shendi of Sudan.

Bandari lost the Super Cup tie but did progress in the continental competition after a 1-1 draw away in Sudan.

“We have good goalkeepers and even when Shikalo was here [at Bandari], it was always a very tough choice the technical bench had to make as to who was going to play,” Oburu told Goal.

“For now, it is time for [Michael] Wanyika to showcase what he's capable of doing and the arrival of [Justin] Ndikumana is perhaps a big boost in an otherwise strong department.”

The retired player also talked highly of the youngest goalkeeper, Abdalla Matano, who is expected to feature less in the next season as he learns from his teammates.

“We also have [Abdalla] Matano who is young and learning fast so we have no worry at all in the goalkeeping area,” Oburu continued.

“We are happy the club has these goalkeepers and we know anyone who will be given the duties will do a good job for the team.

“I think Shikalo did well very well indeed and I also know the club has found the goalkeepers to fill the void left by him.”

Bandari will start the new KPL season with a match against on August 31 at Kasarani.



