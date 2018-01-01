Live Scores
Bandari FC duo ruled out for Sofapaka clash

Medo joined Sofapaka from Mount Kenya United, formerly Nakumatt FC

Bandari duo Nicholas Meja and Dan Guya have been ruled out of the Kenyan Premier League match against Sofapaka.

Bandari are also facing a late fitness test with Bernard Odhiambo, who is also a doubt for the Sunday’s clash.

“The two are out but am yet to confirm the news on Odhiambo,” Bandari’s Media Liaison officer Steven Heywood told Goal.

Bandari played to a 1-1 draw with Sofapaka last time out, but the Dockers, who beat Gor Mahia in the opening game, will face a resurgent Batoto Ba Mungu side that is coached by Melis Medo.

Medo joined Sofapaka from Mount Kenya United, formerly Nakumatt FC.

