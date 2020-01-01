'Bandari FC could have scored six goals against Gor Mahia' - Muhiddin

The tactician happy with his charges display despite conceding three against the defending champions

FC caretaker coach Twahir Muhiddin is happy with his team's display despite a 3-0 loss to defending champions .

The 18-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions needed a goal apiece from David Mapigano, Michael Apudo and Kennedy Otieno to help K'Ogalo complete a double over the Dockers.



However, the former Harambee Stars coach claims the scoreline is not the whole story of what happened.

"It is a result we did not expect but this is football and things do happen," Muhiddin told Goal on Sunday.

"On a different day, it could have been different; we created many scoring chances and could have easily scored six goals. But we were not clinical and we ended up losing the game. The display was fine, we gave our best but finishing let us down."

The tactician is optimistic the team will bounce back in their forthcoming league assignments.

"We have to go back, work on our end product and bounce back from unsatisfying results we have been posting. Our team is still strong and in due time it will reflect in our matches," Muhiddin concluded.

The Dockers will be hosting high-flying Posta in their next assignment.