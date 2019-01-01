Bandari FC come from a goal down to shock Simba and reach Super Cup final

The odds were against the Kenyan side from the word go, owing to quality within the Tanzanian outfit but they put up a good show

Bandari FC came from a goal down to defeat Simba SC 2-1 and qualify for the Super Cup final on Friday.

The odds were against the Kenyan side from the word go, owing to quality within the Tanzanian outfit. But in the first few minutes, the Bernard Mwalala led side managed to keep the opponents quiet.

Bernard Odhiambo gave Wekundu wa Msimbazi a half a chance when he committed a foul on the edge of the box, but it was not utilized. Minutes later, it was Clatous Chama, who gave Bandari an opportunity when he fouled David King'atua about thirty yards from the goal, but the latter's thunderous strike skived off target.

Another opportunity came for the hosts with twenty-two minutes gone, this time round Fred Nkata bringing down Meddie Kagere, but James Kotei inviting free-kick was missed by everyone.

The lively William Wadri had a chance of hitting the target from 25 yards when Abdallah Salim chested the ball down for him, but his effort went wide. Chama forced Faroukh Shikhalo to a fine save in the 28th minute after taking a shot from the edge of the eighteen-yard area, but the resulting corner bore no fruits.

A perfect chance for the Dockers came in the 38th minute when Yemi Mwana found Wadri, whose glancing header flew wide for a goal-kick. That was a costly miss; with a minute to the break, Meddie Kagere was fed well in the danger zone and his one-time shot found its way into the net.

In the 47th minute, Emmanuel Okwi did well to get past his marker, but with Meddie Kagere waiting, he went for the shot from a tight angle and missed the target. Things changed in favour of Bandari when Simba conceded a penalty in the 57th minute. Ugandan forward Wadri rose for the occasion to send Aishi Manula the wrong way to level matters.

In the 72nd minute, Bandari won a free-kick, it was brought in and Manula failed to clear it well, it fell to Wycliffe Ochomo whose effort found its way into the net. It turned out to be the winner for the Kenyan side and a chance to face Everton if they win the final.

Bandari XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Nicholas Meja, Fred Nkata, Bernard Odhiambo, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Abdallah Hassan, Hamisi Abdallah, Yema Mwana, William Wadri and David King'atwa.

Subs: Mustapha Oduor, Brian Otieno, Wilberforce Lugogo, Dan Otewa, Michael Wanyika, Dan Guya and Siraj Mohammed.