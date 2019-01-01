Bandari FC coach Bernard Mwalala: AFC Leopards deserved to win

Following the 2-1 defeat, the Dockers remain third on the KPL table with 45 points, 10 less than leaders Gor Mahia

FC head coach Bernard Mwalala admits AFC deserved to claim maximum points against the Dockers in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Whyvonne Isuza and Vincent Oburu were on target for the hosts in their 2-1 win, while Nigerian striker Alex Orotamal grabbed the consolation for the visitors.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Mwalala said his side failed to make use of the many chances they created, which cost them dearly.

"I cannot complain on the result, they (Leopards) deserved to win,” Mwalala told Goal.

“The way we played is just like when we faced , we created chances but did not take them. We made two mistakes and Leopards punished us but our main undoing was in front of the goal.”

The former tactician says he will have to spend more time during training on finishing in a hope to solve the scoring problem before their next league assignment.

“Having the same problem in every match is not good, the best we can do is go back and work on that area,” Mwalala continued.

“It is pointless to create chances but you do not take them, and if we do not improve on that it will end up affecting us.”

The Dockers will host in their next league meeting at Mbaraki Stadium on Wednesday.