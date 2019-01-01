Bandari FC are well-equipped to compete on multiple fronts - Okoth

The forward believes squad depth and balance is not an issue for the Dockers, who are taking part in both continental and domestic competitions

FC have enough squad depth and balance to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), former striker Ronald Okoth believes.

Bandari will be up against Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane on Saturday in a Caf Confederation Cup second-round qualifying match in Nairobi, and Okoth believes the team is capable to mount a meaningful challenge.

“Financially, they are also well off and can manage to bring in new ones if and when they are needed but I don't think they will be overwhelmed by competing on multiple fronts,” Okoth, who is turning out for , told Goal.

Okoth pointed out last season's 0-0 draw between Sofapaka and Bandari, where coach Bernard Mwalala rested key players and still got a point. To him, this shows the depth in Bandari's squad which will be good for them this season.

“Bandari can balance the two competitions because in the last match we played against them, Mwalala fielded a whole new team and they managed to force a draw,” he continued.

The former striker also mentioned Bandari's attacking front, saying they are well-equipped and may not need reinforcement.

“It is not time for Mwalala to look for a prolific striker because the team he has currently include Wycliffe Ochomo, Yema Mwana and William Wadri and are doing a good job,” explained the forward.

“They also signed another winger in Cliff Kasuti who can create chances and score at the same time. Bandari is a more calculative team and whenever they get their chances they utilise them to maximum.”

He also pointed out the importance of a win for the Dockers against Ben Guerdane at home before the return leg on September 27.

“Bandari do not have much experience on the continental stage but they are playing according to their strength; not scoring a lot of goals and also not conceding a lot of goals,” concluded Okoth.

"They are playing one game at a time but I believe Mwalala and his team know the importance of scoring goals before their away tie so as to make the next match easier.

“In as much they are not experienced on this stage, they have shown they can survive with victories of small margins.”

The match will be played at Kasarani and will kick-off at 3:00 pm.