Bandari FC and Simba SC register slim wins as Molinga collects a brace in Yanga SC victory

The teams have picked up wins in their build-up matches after successfully engaging opponents during the ongoing international break

have concluded their tour with a 1-0 win over Coastal Union in a friendly match on Monday.

David King'atua scored the Dockers goal in the 60th minute from a set-piece to hand the Kenyan Premier League ( ) a win before jetting back into the country.

Bernard Mwalala saw his players slump to a 1-0 defeat on Saturday to Simba SC but the latest result will perhaps raise their morale before playing Sugar on October 19 in a league tie.

The Dockers will face Horoya AC of Guinea in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs on October 27.

Meanwhile, Yanga SC defeated Friends FC 4-2 in their friendly match with David Molinga getting a brace while Maybin Kalengo and Papy Tshishimbi scoring the other goals.

Kalengo opened the scoring for Yanga in the 23rd minute before Molinga found the net in the 24th and 27th minutes. Congolese international forward Tshishimbi finished the rout in the 32nd minute.

Mwinyi Zahera will lead his team against Mbao FC in a league outing on October 24 before concluding the month with a play-off clash on October 27 against Pyramids FC in the Confederation Cup.

Finally, Sharaf Shiboub handed Simba their second consecutive friendly win over Mashujaa FC with another 1-0 scoreline. Msimbazi Reds had defeated Bandari with a similar margin and will be in action again on October 16 against Aigle Noir of Burundi.

With no continental football this season for them, Simba will continue the pursuit of defending their Vodacom Premier League (VPL) title with two matches to come in October.

They lead the table with 12 points and remain unbeaten but their October 23 match against Azam FC is tipped as the first real test for the capital club.

Simba will then host Lipuli FC during the last day of this month.