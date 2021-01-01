Bandari fan furious with Liverpool and Arsenal for ‘burning bets’ after winning jackpot bonus

The fan correctly predicted 16 games in BetLion Goliath Jackpot but missed out on the ultimate prize and settled for Sh300,000

A Bandari football club fan is not happy with Liverpool and Arsenal for ‘continuously burning his bet’.

This after English Premier League side Liverpool failed to overturn a 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid in a Uefa Champions League quarter-final contest on Wednesday.

The fan, Gerald Chege, correctly predicted 16 games in BetLion Goliath Jackpot, but missed out on the ultimate prize and settled for Sh300,000 Jackpot bonus.

“Liverpool was a sure bet last season, but this term they have really frustrated me,” Chege said even as he became the first bonus winner from the BetLion Goliath Jackpot.

The Nyali, Mombasa county resident correctly predicted 16 games of the 20 on offer.

“Liverpool and Arsenal have burnt my bets this season. When you think this is a game they are going to win, they disappoint you,” Chege said.

“Earlier in the season, Barcelona were not dependable but they seem to have got their bearing,” he said.

Asked why he risks betting on the teams, Chege said: “They are big clubs and as a fan, you always want to follow them and given also the good odds on offer by BetLion, you always want to risk to win big.

“I hope Liverpool and Arsenal forms will improve soon so we don’t burn my bets.

“BetLion also has Cashout, which ensures you have control of your bet slip. They also have a data light website which means one saves on bundles,” he said.

Through BetLion Goliath Jackpot, customers get a chance to win a share of Sh350 million shillings by correctly predicting games with just 100-shilling entry.

For the players, who correctly predict 19, 18, 17, 16, and 15 games correctly are eligible to receive jackpot bonuses of up to 100 million.

“The BetLion Goliath Jackpot excites me, I am happy with the partial win, but I now have my targets set on getting the full Sh350 million,” Chege said on phone from his Nyali home. “I plan to use the winnings to grow my retail business,” he added.