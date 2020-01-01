Bandari eye Gor Mahia’s Odhiambo or Posta Rangers' Omollo as new coach - Reports

The coastal side are in the market for another tactician after Ken Odhiambo left for Sofapaka in December

Football Federation Premier League side have reportedly taken aim at either Sammy Omollo or Patrick Odhiambo as their next head coach.

Bandari are in the market for a new head coach after Ken Odhiambo left for . Batoto ba Mungu appointed the Harambee Stars assistant head coach after John Baraza left after a poor start to the 2020/21 season.

The Dockers are now said to have narrowed their choice down to Omollo – who is the current Posta coach – or Odhiambo who is an assistant coach at .

Omollo and Odhiambo have been working together at Gor Mahia for the Caf duties as the league giants had to look for a new tactician after Roberto Oliveira was barred from taking charge of the team due to qualification matters.

Omollo and Odhiambo helped K’Ogalo see off APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round of the Champions League to book their date with Algerian side CR Belouizdad. The tactician is one of the more experienced coaches in the country and that is said to be one of the reasons why Bandari have laid their eyes on him.

Odhiambo, on the other hand, handled Sugar as head coach before he crossed to Gor Mahia as an assistant in 2019.

Should Omollo ditch Posta Rangers and join Bandari, it would be a blow to Gor Mahia who are also interested in hiring him on a permanent basis.

It would also be a huge disadvantage for the Green Army should they lose Odhiambo to their Premier League rivals. The assistant coach has been handling the team when it comes to domestic duties as he was in charge when Gor Mahia opened the season with a 1-0 win against at Nyayo Stadium.

The second game for them was against who defeated them 2-1 to hand them a first season loss at Kasarani.

Gor Mahia would also want the duo available for the Champions League return leg tie against Belouizdad after going down 6-0 in the initial game in Algiers on December 26.

The local giants would wish to stabilise fast in order to mount a successful title defence campaign.