Bandari dropped two points against Posta Rangers - Muhiddin

The Dockers are currently fifth on the top tier table with five points from as many matches

FC caretaker coach Twahir Muhiddin feels his charges dropped two vital points in the 1-1 draw against Posta in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League game played on Wednesday.

As the first half tempo was being set into motion, the Dockers forward Yema Mwana managed to knock down the Mailmen’s defense and bag a goal before the sound of the halftime whistle. After the break, got back in the game after Jackson Dwang put in an equalizer, to close the scores at 1-1.

Both teams had a chance to get the winning goal but they were wasteful in front of the goal.

"This is a game I feel we dropped two points because we had chances to score and win but we did not take them," Muhiddin told Goal.

"We now need to go work harder, and the main thing is to build confidence especially in the danger zone. We lacked composure and self-belief and that is why we could not take the clear chances we created.

"We have quality players who I do not expect to miss such clear chances. At least they could have scored about two or three goals."

Bandari have collected five points from as many matches and they are placed fifth on the table. They have won one game, drawn two and lost as many games. The Dockers have scored three goals and conceded five.

In an initial interview, Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo had also conceded his team needs to be sharpened in the attacking department.

"It has never been easy when Posta Rangers and Bandari meet, and it became even tougher when they scored against us because we had to double our efforts to get an equalizer," Omollo told Goal.

"I was impressed with my players' reaction after we conceded. They fought and ensured we scored.

"But it is a game that could have gone either way. Bandari had their chances especially from set-pieces, we also had our chances from set-pieces but none took them.

"It is something I will have to work on with my players, especially finishing on those set-pieces. But a point is not a bad result for us."

The tactician is hopeful his team is on the right track and will soon start getting wins consistently.

"We have been playing tough games with good teams and I have to be content with the one point we get," Omollo added.

"It is also a challenge for us to up our game to stand a better chance of getting a win in our forthcoming game. A win will come, and once we get one, others will follow."