Bandari dismiss rumors linking goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo with a move to Yanga of Tanzania

Bandari have made it clear that goalkeeper Faruk Shikalo is going nowhere.

Shikhalo, the reigning Kenyan Premier League Golden Glove winner, is reportedly linked with a move to Tanzanian Premier League giants Yanga, but the Dockers have told the Tanzanian giants and any other potential suitor to look elsewhere.

The Dockers, who have since turned their focus on dethroning Gor Mahia from the KPL throne have insisted that they are not interested in any talks, with any club.

Bandari Team Manager Wilson Obungu termed the media reports as mere speculation meant to tarnish the name of Shikhalo.

“I am told Yanga officials called my employer and asked to know about my situation. These reports really made me happy. I wouldn’t mind trying out in the Tanzanian league because I have watched some of the games over there and they are very competitive,” said Shikalo was quoted by the Mwanaspoti.

But Obungu denied the reports linking Shikhalo with a move away from Mombasa, saying that Bandari will not sell their prized asset. “Those are very bad rumours that are meant to destabilize the club because they never even talked to the player, but our CEO (Edward Oduor), who made it very clear that the club will not sell any player. That is the official position of the club because we have our ambition this season,” Obungu told Goal.com.

Oburu at the same time added that the Dockers’ ambition this campaign is to better their 2018 record even as the former Harambee Stars goalkeeper remains coy on the team’s target.

“We wanted to start the season on a high and we did that against Gor Mahia but that does not mean that we are favorites for the title because the team’s target was to start on a high.

Bandari finished second last season, behind Gor Mahia, whom they beat 2-1 in the opening leg.