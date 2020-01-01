Bandari crack the whip: Ochomo, Kasuti, Mudavadi among those released

The 2019 Shield Cup champions are aiming at aligning the squad in preparation for the new season

FC have parted ways with several players including veteran striker Wycliffe Ochomo.

The Coastal-based side struggled last season, and it led to the firing of then-coach Bernard Mwalala. With the team hopeful of performing better next season, the management and the technical bench have resolved in releasing some players who they deem as surplus to requirements.

Among those axed is former Muhoroni Youth striker Ochomo. The striker joined the Dockers from Kakamega in 2018 but struggled for consistency last season.

Goalkeeper Mustafa Oduor has been released as well with Moses Mudavadi joining him in the cold. Wycliffe Kasuti, who was signed from , has also been let go alongside Alex Dunga and Mugendi Patrick.

"The number at the club was big and we had to trim it to a manageable size," Bandari technical director Twahir Muhiddin told Goal on Friday.

"Also we have had a change in the management, and they have their budget, we have to align ourselves with it. It is not that the released players are bad or poor, but we just want to obey the guidelines given for easier club running next season."

In an earlier interview with Goal, the veteran tactician had hinted changes were forthcoming in a bid to help the Mombasa-based side improve in the 2020/21 season.

"The technical bench sat and analysed our shortcomings and came with solutions which we will implement to ensure we get back to the top," Muhiddin continued.

"Bandari can be one of the best teams in the country and we are here to ensure the dream comes true."

In the abandoned season, the 2019 champions finished in the ninth position. They had managed to get nine wins, five draws and nine losses in the 23 matches played, accumulating 32 points in the process.

Muhiddin, though, predicts an improved season after the league announced a new sponsor on Thursday.

" and struggled so much in the concluded season owing to their failure to get a sponsor. They struggled to give their best and we all know their players went months without their salaries," he noted.

"The new sponsor [Betsafe] will motivate the players and I believe Leopards will up their game as well as Gor Mahia now that there will be money coming in."

The former Harambee Stars coach also pointed out other teams he believe will prove difficult opponents in the new campaign.

"We have Wazito FC and who are financially stable and will be aiming at making a statement next season," he concluded.

" have just received a new bus and remember there is money from the government to the sugar industry. We also have the likes of Kakamega Homeboyz who are keen on repeating their performances next season.

"Of course we have the likes of FC who have always pushed for the title every season."