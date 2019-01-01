Bandari coach Mwalala praises Simba SC midfielder Kahata

The Dockers coach heaped praise on the former Gor Mahia midfielder after losing in a friendly played in Dar es Salaam

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has praised the display of Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata during their friendly match in .

The Kenyan side are currently in Dar es Salaam to play build-up matches as they prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup play-off battle against Horoya AC from Guinea.

Bandari lost the first friendly 1-0 against Simba with Ibrahim Ajib netting the all-important goal in the 77th minute. During the friendly, former midfielder Kahata, who signed for Simba SC this season, was also involved and Mwalala has praised the player for a good show.

“You saw him [Kahata] he had a great game today [Saturday], that is how he plays,” Mwalala is quoted by Daily News.

“When given a free role, Kahata can really be a danger to any team and you saw what he did to us. I know him very well, he is a good player who can fit in and play for any team.

“[Kahata] is a talented player whose ability can be seen depending on how the club he plays for uses him.”

On the friendly against Simba, Mwalala said he was happy his side was given a good warm-up clash as they expect against Horoya in the Caf competition.

“We came to the test the squad ahead of the upcoming Caf match against [Horoya] and to see the progress of some new players who will be featuring for us in the Kenyan Premier League [ ]," he added.

Mwalala also urged Simba to work on the stamina of their players so they are able to sustain the whole 90 minutes without getting too fatigued.

“[Simba] have improved a lot comparing to previous years but they must work hard on endurance to play with the same tempo throughout any given match," he concluded.