Bandari coach Mbungo reveals concern ahead of Gor Mahia match

Bandari FC coach Andre Casa Mbungo is still worried about his team's match fitness ahead of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match away to Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The Dockers made a return to competitive football, after a three-week break, a couple of days ago against KCB and ended up playing out a goalless draw. The tactician believes his players lacked match fitness after being in the cold for almost a month.

Players are not sharp enough

"We played KCB about three days ago but I cannot say it is enough to help the players get back to their best," Mbungo told GOAL on Saturday.

"So it will not be easy against Gor Mahia since we are working on getting our sharpness back. However, we are still going to give our best and work harder to get a win.

"The difference between us and Gor Mahia is three points, so if we slip, the gap will be big, so we have no option but to try harder and get a positive result.

"All the players are ready for the challenge, so far no major injuries which gives the technical bench ample time to try and select the best possible squad for the match."

How have the Dockers performed this season?

The Mombasa-based charges started their season with a 3-0 win over 2008 champions Mathare United. They followed it up with a hard-fought 3-2 win away to Bidco United.

Their first loss occurred at Mbaraki Stadium when they fell 2-0 to Posta Rangers but they bounced back with a 2-1 win over 10-man AFC Leopards at the same venue.

Bandari's last win in the league was against FC Talanta when they emerged 3-0 victors. Their last two matches ended 1-1 and 0-0 versus Kakamega Homeboyz and the Bankers, respectively.

As a result, the team is currently placed in the seventh position with 14 points. They have managed to score 12 goals and conceded six.

They will play Gor Mahia who have collected 17 points from seven matches as well. K'Ogalo have won five games and collected two draws; they have further scored 10 goals and conceded two.