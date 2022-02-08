Bandari coach Mbungo asks for patience after back-to-back losses against champions Tusker

Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has asked for patience following a series of poor outings in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The Mombasa-based charges have gone six top-tier matches without tasting victory. The recent defeat came just last weekend when they fell 2-0 to reigning champions Tusker FC at Mbaraka Stadium.

David Majak struck the opening goal for the visitors after 33 minutes before Eric Zakayo scored the second with five minutes to go.

'We shall make necessary amends'

"They only need to appreciate the fact that there are moments the going gets tough in the top-flight league, but that doesn't mean it's all over for us," Mbungo said as quoted by the Star.

"We are still very much in contention for the title given our favourable position in the league standings. I believe we have learned our lessons already and we shall make the necessary amends to our shortcomings before our subsequent fixtures."

The tactician has explained how the absence of the likes of Dennis Magige, Umar Kasumba among other key players have affected him and the team at large.

"Honestly, it is far-fetched to ever dream of winning matches when you have seven of your regular squad members down with injuries.

"Faraj Ominde and Keegan Ndemi are both nursing shoulder injuries while Whyvonne Isuza and Johana Mwita have heel fractures. We've been playing well but goals have not been forthcoming because of a blunt attack occasioned by the absence of the regular forwards.

"Faraj, Isuza, and Aloro have been outstanding in the few matches they have featured in so far."

The transfer window is ongoing and the tactician has hinted why no new names have been unveiled at the club.

Article continues below

"I had proposed some names that could be brought on board to strengthen the squad but things didn't work out according to plan given we are financially strained at the moment."

After recent losses, Bandari are placed eighth on the table with 25 points from the 17 games they have played. The Coastal side has won six games, managed seven draws and got four losses.