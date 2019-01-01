Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala eyes Super Cup crown after downing Singida United

Bandari FC coach Bernard Mwalala has revealed that he was confident Singida United was not going to easily get a goal.

The Dockers needed a William Wadri penalty to progress to the semi-finals of the Super Cup that is going on in Tanzania. Mwalala has also revealed that the team is aiming at going all the way and claiming this year's crown.

“I know we are good at defending and they were going to struggle to get a goal. So what we wanted was to get a goal and I am happy that we did. Well, we could have scored several goals but we did not take our chances.

“This is a competition that we want to win, meaning we have to give our best in the coming matches and ensure we win. We have what it takes to win this but must take each game with the seriousness it deserves.”

The winner of the tournament will face EPL side Everton FC.