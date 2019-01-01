Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala: Conditions favoured Gor Mahia during KPL title charge

K’Ogalo bagged a record 18th Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title with two matches to spare

coach Bernard Mwalala feels that were offered undue assistance during their successful defence of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

K’Ogalo were crowned champions on Wednesday with two matches to spare despite battling to a 1-1 draw against .

Gor Mahia have 70 points on the KPL table, eight more than closest challengers Bandari with four further points adrift.

However, Mwalala says some key decisions favoured Gor Mahia in the current campaign, as they won their third straight title.

“The conditions were certainly not equal for all the teams,” Mwalala is quoted saying by the Standard Newspaper.

“For example, my team was required to travel to all venues and this took a toll on us. Gor Mahia, on the other hand, were not allowed to go to some venues and this gave them some advantage but I am not complaining.”

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay, however, doesn't agree with Mwalala.

“We had the difficult of matches after coming back from Caf competition. We played a match every two days and my players got tired. We also picked a number of injuries and this forced me to rotate my squad,” Oktay told Goal.

“We have won the league on merit and you can see that every team in the league was playing to beat Gor Mahia. We faced tough matches because they all trained to play against us. It was not an easy league but we won.”

Gor Mahia will represent in the Caf next season.