Bandari Coach Bernard Mwalala blame fatigue for dropped points against KCB

The draw left undefeated Bandari with seven points after three matches

Bandari FC head coach Bernard Mwalala has apportioned blame on fatigue for the two points dropped against KCB.

Bandari played 1-1 draw with the newly promoted side on Saturday at the Machakos Stadium.

The Dockers looked on course to claim a third straight victory, but ended up sharing the spoils against the Bankers. Mwalala says he anticipated a tough outing against Frank Ouna charges who headed into the game against the backdrop of back to back defeats.

"It was going to be a tough assignment for us; KCB came into the match desperate for a point. Looking at our situation, we are the only team that travels about 400 Kilometers to honor a game and at one point, I knew it will work against us.

"They came back stronger after the break as compared to us; we were tired and did not get it right. A point to us is a fair result, now we have to turn our attention to the next game," said Mwalala who has now covered over 800 kilometers in two weeks with the Dockers from Mombasa to Machakos where he beat Sofapaka 2-1 last weekend.

Bandari are currently on seven points after three matches.