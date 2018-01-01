Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala bereaved ahead of a tough clash against Western Stima

Bandari lost their team manager Alfred Obwoka at the start of the year

Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC might miss the services of head coach Bernard Mwalala when they host Western Stima in the fourth round of the Kenyan Premier League match.

Mwalala was bereaved following the untimely death of his father who lost his fight after a short illness on Wednesday at Kitale District Hospital.

"It saddens me and my family to announce the untimely death of my father mzee Felix Joseph Sichangi yesterday (Thursday) at Kitale District Hospital after a short illness. May mzee soul rest in peace," read a message from the tactician.

This comes as the Dockers prepare to face KPL leaders Western Stima on Saturday at Mbaraki Stadium.

The power men lead the standings with maximum points from three games, two more than their opponents.

It is not yet clear whether Mwalala will be on the bench when they face the power men from Kisumu.

