Bandari claim slim win against Mathare United at Mbaraki

First half strike enough to hand the coastal based side fourth successive win in the top-tier

FC made it four wins in a row after edging out by a narrow 1-0 win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Mbaraki Stadium on Saturday.

Having lost the first leg against the same opponent by a solitary goal, the Dockers aimed at avenging the defeat in their own yard. Justine Ndikumana fine save earlier on ensured the Coastal based side do not concede early.

On the other hand, Shaban Kenga had a good chance to finish off a William Wadri pass but his effort could not find the back of the net. It turned out to be an end to end affair as both teams pushed for an opener, but it was the hosts who looked more dangerous.

More teams

With a few minutes to the break, John Mwita gave the hosts an opener. The forward managed to dance his way past the defenders, left the goalkeeper for dead before putting the ball into an empty net. It was the goal which the 2018/19 FKF Shield champions needed to cool their nerves.

Article continues below

Despite the Slum Boys' determined push for an equalizer, the Dockers held on to continue with their rise from the bottom half. After the win, Bandari are now ninth on the log with 32 points from the 23 matches played.

Kariobangi Sharks are 12th with 20 points after playing 22 games.