Bandari captain Felly Mulumba returns ahead of Kariobangi Sharks fixture

Bandari may go top with a win should Mathare United lose their next game

Bandari captain Felly Mulumba and Abdalla Hassan will both be available for selection when the Dockers take on Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

Abdalla missed Bandari's last league game against Vihiga United due to injury while Mulumba picked a setback in the same match but the duo will be available to fight for their places in the team.

According to club’s Media Liaison Officer Stephen Heywood, the return of the dependable duo is a major boost ahead of the team’s trip to Nairobi. “We were a bit scared he (Felly) would not make this week’s squad, but he was cleared by our physicians,” Heywood told Goal in an interview.

Coach Bernard Mwalala will, however, miss the services of Wilberforce Lugogo, who is nursing a groin injury picked in the Super Cup tournament held in Tanzania as well as Fred Nkata, who is nursing an ankle injury; picked in the Dockers’ 1-1 draw against Tusker on February 7.

Mwalala will also be without Nicholas Meja, who is down with sickness. The former Nzoia Sugar tactician will also miss a key member of his technical bench, Team Manager Wilson Obungu, who is yet to recover from an illness.

Bandari is jointly-second on point with Mathare United both on 25 points at the summit of the table.