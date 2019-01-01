Bandari beat Posta Rangers to go top of the table

Abdallah Hassan grabbed his third goal in three games to help Bernard Mwalala maintain his unbeaten record

Bandari dislodged Mathare United at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League following a 1-0 victory over Posta Rangers on Thursday.

The undefeated Bandari took their points to 18 from eight games, one above the ‘Slum Boys’. Abdalla scored the lone goal in the 70th minutes as Bandari picked their third consecutive win.

David King'atua could have given Bandari an early lead after he dribbled past the opposing defenders, but his final delivery let him down as Rangers survived a 50th minute attack.

Wycliffe Ochomo and Darius Msagha were thrown in for Abdallah Hamisi and Kingatua respectively, but the former Kakamega Homeboyz striker was denied on several occasions by the Rangers custodian.

Felly Mulumba picked his first yellow card of the season after he went into the referee’s book in the 88th minute. Faruk Shikhalo also kept his second clean sheet of the season. Bandari was so dominant that it took Rangers 25 minutes to test the victors.