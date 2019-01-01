Bandari back to winning ways against Kisumu All-Stars

A strike in either half was enough to hand the top-tier newcomers their ninth loss this season

FC have defeated Kisumu All-Stars 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The Coastal side had fallen by a solitary goal against Kisumu All-tars in their last league outing, and they were targeting to bounce back against the beleaguered All-Stars.

Yema Mwana showed the Dockers meant business when he struck the opener after 18 minutes. The former attacker received the ball in a good position and unleashed a powerful shot that went past the custodian.

The visitors could have easily doubled the advantage after half an hour when Wilberforce Lugogo was found in a good position, but his effort was punched away to safety by the goalkeeper.

Shaban Kenga sealed the win in the 62nd minute when he placed his effort to the left corner of the goal to hand the 2018/19 Shield champions maximum points.

Bandari are now 11th on the log with 15 points which have come from their four wins, three draws, and six defeats, while All-Stars remain second-last after two wins, as many draws and nine losses.

FC, who will play AFC on Sunday, lead the standings with 27 points, followed by Kakamega and defending champions .