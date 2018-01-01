Live Scores
KPL

Bandari and Western Stima in war of words ahead of top KPL match

The banter is getting on fire ahead of the top of the table clash pitting season's surprise package against another unbeaten side

Bandari and Western Stima have resorted to use the social media platform to attack each other before Saturday’s league match.

The Dockers will host the power men at the Mbaraki Stadium and with both sides yet to lose a match, fans are anticipating an entertaining clash. Western Stima have won three out of the three and are sitting at top of the 18-team table while Bandari are second after winning two and drawing one.

Here are some of the exchange of words on twitter.

