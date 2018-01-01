Bandari and Western Stima in war of words ahead of top KPL match

The banter is getting on fire ahead of the top of the table clash pitting season's surprise package against another unbeaten side

Bandari and Western Stima have resorted to use the social media platform to attack each other before Saturday’s league match.

The Dockers will host the power men at the Mbaraki Stadium and with both sides yet to lose a match, fans are anticipating an entertaining clash. Western Stima have won three out of the three and are sitting at top of the 18-team table while Bandari are second after winning two and drawing one.

Here are some of the exchange of words on twitter.

But why tempt us @WesternStima_fc ?

Why? Why?

Have you asked your brothers @OfficialGMFC ?

Have you seen your cousins @FC_Sofapaka ?



Lakini mtoto akililia wembe mpe...

Issorait utakuja tu pic.twitter.com/xFAuU6oKZy — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) December 26, 2018

We will dance to the same tune.

Bandari Fc ita zima taa

After the match mtakua

Western Blackout.



Operation zima stima

Watapata *TAA*bu sana!



This Saturday we shall welcome you back to the KPL

MTAJUA HAMJUI#BandariNiYetu pic.twitter.com/dYBWMrXWT5 — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) December 26, 2018

@BandariOfficial kindly get time and ask @TuskerFC_club @KHomeboyz @PostaRangersFC what they went through. We will give you a doze of your kind. pic.twitter.com/gx9aIL1RIm — Western Stima Fc (@WesternStima_fc) December 26, 2018

Ok Mr landlord, make sure you pay all your electricity bills before we come. Coz the whole of mombasa will be in darkness after the match — Western Stima Fc (@WesternStima_fc) December 26, 2018

Yes, there is a big difference between a tenant and the owner. Lemme see you this weekend, you do know it's end month already?



Let's see if you will have the strength to tweet after meeting us. https://t.co/YbFtrlxlus — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) December 26, 2018

@BandariOfficial Make sure you parade all your cargo containers in the stadium on 29th. We will be clearing them one by one as we forward them for shipping. pic.twitter.com/dUmiTJqlOi Article continues below — Western Stima Fc (@WesternStima_fc) December 27, 2018

Ona hawa!



New form one students always make noise about their new uniforms...



Karibu ligi kuu.

Hii mahanjam itaisha pale Mbaraki

Hapo ndio we welcome all teams with unbeatable value, best holidays are always in Mombasa

Karibuni!#MutapataTaabusaana@mmkalla @ArtstandingKE https://t.co/pjAm3hEvnJ — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) December 27, 2018