Bandari and Tusker claim wins as Mathare United draw Western Stima

Bandari picked up yet another comfortable win at home as Tusker beat struggling Vihiga United

have romped to another big victory at Mbaraki Stadium on Sunday after seeing off Zoo FC 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Goals from Shaban Kenga, Abdalla Hassan and William Wadri ensured that the Dockers won their third game on the trot.

Abdalla scored Bandari’s first goal in the 13th minute when he received and controlled the ball well from Kenga and slotted past Martin Elungat in the Zoo goal.

Abdalla would have earned himself a brace in the 44th minute when he found himself one-on-one with Elungat, but his effort was sloppy and went off target.

Ugandan striker Wadri scored the home side's second goal from a free-kick just outside the penalty area. Although Elungat managed to land his hand on the ball, but he could not parry the strike.

Kenga added the third goal in the 83rd minute and he exited the field almost immediately as head coach Bernard Mwalala brought on Wycliffe Ochomo.

The result saw Zoo’s run of successive wins come to an end as they strive to climb away from the play-offs position.

At Bukhungu Stadium, picked up a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened .

David Majak and Boniface Muchiri won the Brewers the match with their first-half strikes.

Article continues below

Amos Kigadi pulled one back for Vihiga United from the spot after Hillary Wandera handled the ball in his area in the 78th minute.

At Moi Stadium, bad luck continued to haunt as they drew 0-0 against . Since 2012, the Slum Boys have not claimed a single win in Kisumu.