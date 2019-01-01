Bandari and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Shikalo joins Tanzanian side Yanga SC

Yanga have been Shikalo's admirers since last season but the goalkeeper preferred to stay with the Dockers and helped them finish the season second

Harambee Stars and goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has signed a deal to join Yanga SC of .

The deal was officially confirmed on Yanga's Facebook page. The former Posta and Muhoroni Youth custodian has agreed to join the Tanzanian side from next season. The agreement has been reached between the player and Yanga representatives in Cairo, where Shikalo is with his national team.

The length of the contract has not yet been confirmed. In an earlier interview with The Standard, the former FC Talanta custodian hinted he was considering leaving only if a good opportunity avails itself after the 2019 (Afcon).

“I have given my best years to Bandari and I am sure they will not have a problem letting me go if a good opportunity comes up for me. I have resisted some offers before to stay behind and help them and I believe that when that time comes, they will also let me move on," Shikalo had said.

Last season, Shikalo featured in all of Bandari's league matches besides the last one against and helped the Dockers finish second. They conceded 29 goals and kept 12 clean sheets.

His departure means that Bandari is left with only two goalkeepers in Mustapha Oduor who was signed from Nzoia Sugar and Michael Wanyika who arrived from Kakamega .

Bandari are currently in for their pre-season programme before heading to Rwanda where they will participate in the Cecafa Kagame Cup.