Bandari and Gor Mahia players can boost their careers in Caf competitions - Mwalala

The tactician believes the players will have a bigger chance of advancing their careers if they help the Dockers and K'Ogalo on the continent

FC coach Bernard Mwalala believes for his players to be successful they have to work harder and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

The Dockers defeated Ben Guerdane of 2-0 and stand a better chance of making it to the group stages of the competition for the first time in their history. The former international striker says the players will benefit greatly if they make it to the latter stages of the competition.

"If and Bandari make it to the group stages of Caf competitions, it will greatly benefit Kenyan football," Mwalala told Goal on Tuesday.

"When you play in these type of competitions and perform well, you get exposure and an opportunity to expose your talent. The competitions give players an avenue to show the world what they can do and if they get better teams, as a country we will benefit."

This is a challenge to the players in both teams [Gor Mahia and Bandari], to help their teams advance. They [players] will benefit and take their careers to the next level," he concluded.

K'Ogalo suffered a 4-1 loss away against USM Alger and will need to win the second leg 3-0 to advance, while Bandari need a draw away to progress.