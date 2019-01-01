Bandari 0-0 Mathare United: Dockers slip to hand Gor Mahia the title

The result means that Gor Mahia have secured their 18th KPL title with two matches to spare

FC blew their slim hopes of bagging their maiden Kenyan Premier League ( ) title after playing out to a goalless draw against .

The visitors came into the match aware that they had to win the game against the 2008 champions to stand a chance of snatching the title from K'Ogalo.

The early signs were encouraging as Shaban Kenga went close in the eighth minute, but his shot went inches wide.

Article continues below

The Mathare United custodian had to be alert in order to deny Yema Mwana in the 45th minute, after the Congolese found his way past the defenders.

After the break, it turned out to be one-way traffic as the Bernard Mwalala-led side pushed for a goal.

However, the coastal-based side could not find a way past the Slum Boys custodian Alan Owiny.