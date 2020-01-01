Balogun revels in Wigan Athletic winning streak

The Nigeria international is impressed with the form of the Latics, having gone three games without tasting defeat

Leon Balogun has praised Athletic after extending their winning run against West Bromwich Albion in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Super Eagle centre-back joined the Latics on loan from Premier League side and Hove Albion and has played a key role in the success.

The 31-year-old started in Wigan’s last three games against , Reading and , and helped them secure the victories and clean sheets in the encounters.

More teams

The outstanding form moved the DW Stadium outfit to 19th in the Championship table after accruing 40 points from 36 games, three places clear of the relegation zone.

Balogun, who has now made five appearances for ‎Paul Cook’s side, has taken to the social media to praise the performances.

Article continues below

“All good things come in three; three points, three wins, three clean sheets,” Balogun tweeted.

All good things come in 3 - 3^3 pts, 3 wins, 3 clean sheets. Happy Sunday 😁 #StepByStep #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/hzcbcYEBwX — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) March 1, 2020

Balogun will hope to continue his solid defensive displays when Wigan take on Luton Town in their next league game on March 7.